HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru-based firm deploys drone-based technology for mineral prospecting and exploration

It is equipped with non-radioactive laser-pumped caesium vapour with a total field scalar magnetometer that enables mapping of shallow and deep-seated virgin mineral deposits ranging up to 600-800m below from the ground level

March 09, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru-based Squadrone Infra and Mining Pvt. Ltd has deployed Magarrow, a UAV-enabled drone-based technology, for mineral prospecting and exploration.

The company deployed the technology at Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (GMDC), Ambaji, Gujarat. This technology is proficient in mineral exploration and mineral discovery, particularly in prospecting of copper, lithium, gold, lead, zinc, cobalt, nickel, manganese, REE mineral, etc.

Magarrow is equipped with non-radioactive laser-pumped caesium vapour with a total field scalar magnetometer that enables mapping of shallow and deep-seated virgin mineral deposits ranging up to 600-800m below from the ground level.

Therefore, it enables geologists, geophysicists, and researchers, to conduct studies of the earth’s strata for new and greenfield mineral discoveries with much more ease, particularly the inaccessible areas.

“As it is a drone-based technology, there is no need to build approach roads or disturb the ecology and environment of the mineral prospect areas. Additionally, mineral prospecting projects, which traditionally take up 3 to 4 years, can be completed within 5 to 6 months, with greater efficiency and accuracy, using this technology,” said Cyriac Joseph, founder and CEO, M/s. Squadrone Infra and Mining Pvt. Ltd.

Recent data suggests that India has identified 5.71 lakh sq. km. (57.1 million ha.) as the Obvious Geological Potential area, but only 10 per cent of it has been explored, with 1.5 per cent being mined. This makes India one of the few countries in the world with a high greenfield exploration potential, given its highly Under-explored mineral deposit and mining potential, said Squadrone Infra.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.