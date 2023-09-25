HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru bandh today likely to be partial

Farmers, Kannada outfits divided over the issue, with one section calling for a shutdown on September 29

September 25, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

With farmers and Kannada organisations divided over the Bengaluru bandh call for Tuesday, with a section of them preparing for a shutdown on September 29, confusion and chaos ruled on Monday.

Many organisations that had earlier supported Tuesday’s bandh call withdrew, indicating they may participate in the Karnataka bandh later this week. 

This would essentially mean the Bengaluru bandh on Tuesday would at best be partial. While cabs, autorickshaws, and hotels and restaurants have decided to do usual business, Bengaluru (Urban) district administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges as a precautionary measure.

However, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses may be off the road, even as Namma Metro services will likely to remain unaffected.

The city police have clamped prohibitory orders in Bengaluru on Tuesday and denied permission to any procession or protest marches.

City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said police officials would take stern action against anyone seen forcing people to shut shop or participate in the bandh.

Given that riots broke out during similar protests over Cauvery river water dispute in the city in 2016, most of those accused of a role in those riots have been taken into preventive detention. 

However, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Bengaluru Development and Water Resources, D.K. Shivakumar, said that the government would not try to prevent any protests.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.