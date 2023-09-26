Bengaluru bandh: Protesters urge govt. not to release water to Tamil Nadu till distress formula is finalised

September 26, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti, which includes farmers and political parties like Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and had given the Bengaluru bandh call on Tuesday, set a four-point agenda for the way ahead for the inter-State Cauvery river water dispute. The most prominent among that was a demand that the State government stop releasing water to Tamil Nadu till a distress formula is evolved and finalised.

This gains significance as the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) directed Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water daily till October 15, on Tuesday. The samiti has now set a three-day deadline for the government to fulfil its demands, failing which they have threatened to intensify protests across the State.

Farmer leader Kurubur Shanthakumar, who led the protest and handed over the memorandum to Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who had come to meet the protesters at Freedom Park, also demanded that the State government call a special session of the Assembly and pass a resolution of the current dire straits of the water situation in the Cauvery catchment area to send out a message to the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). The samiti also said the CWMA should be abolished and in its place an independent body on the lines of Election Commission of India (EC) that included representatives from all riparian States has to be formed and the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project needs to be implemented at the earliest.

The samiti members had gathered at Mysore Bank Circle on Tuesday morning and intended to take out a protest march to Freedom Park. However, the city police, who had denied permission to any rallies, detained Mr. Shanthakumar, AAP State president ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru among others and released them in Freedom Park, where they held a day-long protest. Meanwhile, Vatal Nagaraj, president, Kannada Okkoota, who had not supported the bandh call on Tuesday, tried to lay siege to Raj Bhavan, but was detained and later released.

Activists who were part of the protest came down heavily on the State government “for using police force to stifle protests”. Withdrawal of all cases against Kannada and farmer activists was one of the major demands, to which Mr. Reddy said he would ask the city Police Commissioner to release all those detained in connection with the bandh on Tuesday. They were released later in the day.

