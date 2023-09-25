Bengaluru bandh: Police clamp prohibitory order

September 25, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The city police have clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the city for 24 hours starting Monday midnight, to prevent any untoward incident and violence during the Bengaluru Bandh on Tuesday. Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samithi has given the bandh call to protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

It can be recalled that riots broke out in the city in 2016 during similar protests over Cauvery river water dispute with Tamil Nadu. This has prompted the city police to take several precautionary measures to prevent any outbreak of violence on Tuesday.

City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said that the police personnel have been directed to ensure no one forces people to participate in the bandh and warned of strict action against such violators. “As many as 100 platoons of reserve forces including Karnataka State Police Force (KSRP), and City Armed Reserve (CAR) have been deployed in the city along with the entire city police force to maintain law and order,” he said.

Considering previous experience, the deployment is at strategic locations to ensure smooth flow of traffic and the security can also be provided to the public transport or inter city buses based on request, he added.