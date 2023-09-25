HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru bandh: Police clamp prohibitory order

September 25, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the city for 24 hours starting Monday midnight, to prevent any untoward incident and violence during the Bengaluru Bandh on Tuesday. Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samithi has given the bandh call to protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. 

It can be recalled that riots broke out in the city in 2016 during similar protests over Cauvery river water dispute with Tamil Nadu. This has prompted the city police to take several precautionary measures to prevent any outbreak of violence on Tuesday. 

City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said that the police personnel have been directed to ensure no one forces people to participate in the bandh and warned of strict action against such violators. “As many as 100 platoons of reserve forces including Karnataka State Police Force (KSRP), and City Armed Reserve (CAR) have been deployed in the city along with the entire city police force to maintain law and order,” he said.

Considering previous experience, the deployment is at strategic locations to ensure smooth flow of traffic and the security can also be provided to the public transport or inter city buses based on request, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.