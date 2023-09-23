Bengaluru bandh on Sept. 26 over Cauvery issue

September 23, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

A coalition of farmers and Kannada organisations have called for Bengaluru bandh on September 26 over the ongoing Cauvery river water dispute with neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

The bandh call comes as Karnataka is releasing water to Tamil Nadu as per directions of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), after the Supreme Court refused to intervene on an appeal by the State.

Farmers’ leader Kurubur Shanthakumar, who announced the bandh call on Saturday, said the State government should stop releasing water and protect the interests of drought-hit farmers in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said protests were common in a democracy and the government would not try to scuttle them.

Opposition parties have expressed support for the bandh. Both BJP and JD(S) held protests on Saturday and blamed the Congress government for their alleged failure to protect the interests of Karnataka farmers.