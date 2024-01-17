GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru: Apple opens new office at Minsk Square; to house 1,200 employees

January 17, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The new office of Apple in Bangaluru.

The new office of Apple in Bangaluru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Apple, the Cupertino-based tech giant, announced the opening of a new office at Minsk Square in the city on Wednesday.

The 15-floor office will house up to 1,200 employees and will also have a dedicated lab space, areas for collaboration and wellness, and a cafe “Caffe Macs”.

The office, the latest addition to the company’s corporate office footprint in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Gurugram, would represent another important milestone in Apple’s more than 25-year history in India, said Apple in a statement.

“Apple is thrilled to expand in India with our new office in the heart of Bengaluru. This dynamic city is already home to so many of our talented teams, including software engineering and hardware technologies, operations, customer support, and more,’‘ said an Apple spokesperson. “Like everything we do at Apple, this workspace is created to foster innovation, creativity, connection, and team collaborations,’‘ he added.

The interior features are locally sourced material, including stone, wood, and fabric in the walls and flooring, and the office is filled with native plants, claimed the company.

Apple’s teams in Bengaluru work across a wide range of Apple’s business — from software, hardware, services, IS&T, operations, customer support, and others. The tech major has nearly 3,000 employees in the country while a large number of people are employed by its partner/supplier companies.

Apple works with partners across India that are advancing critical work to protect the environment and expand access to education and employment, including Frank Water, which helps empower communities to protect their own watersheds on the outskirts of Bengaluru, according to the communique.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.