Bengaluru: Apple opens new office at Minsk Square; to house 1,200 employees

January 17, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

Apple, the Cupertino-based tech giant, announced the opening of a new office at Minsk Square in the city on Wednesday.

The 15-floor office will house up to 1,200 employees and will also have a dedicated lab space, areas for collaboration and wellness, and a cafe “Caffe Macs”.

The office, the latest addition to the company’s corporate office footprint in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Gurugram, would represent another important milestone in Apple’s more than 25-year history in India, said Apple in a statement.

“Apple is thrilled to expand in India with our new office in the heart of Bengaluru. This dynamic city is already home to so many of our talented teams, including software engineering and hardware technologies, operations, customer support, and more,’‘ said an Apple spokesperson. “Like everything we do at Apple, this workspace is created to foster innovation, creativity, connection, and team collaborations,’‘ he added.

The interior features are locally sourced material, including stone, wood, and fabric in the walls and flooring, and the office is filled with native plants, claimed the company.

Apple’s teams in Bengaluru work across a wide range of Apple’s business — from software, hardware, services, IS&T, operations, customer support, and others. The tech major has nearly 3,000 employees in the country while a large number of people are employed by its partner/supplier companies.

Apple works with partners across India that are advancing critical work to protect the environment and expand access to education and employment, including Frank Water, which helps empower communities to protect their own watersheds on the outskirts of Bengaluru, according to the communique.