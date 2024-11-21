‘Bengaluru amongst six global cities suitable for startup headquarter’

Startups which are looking at quantum growth of their businesses should choose only six cities in the world, including Bengaluru, New York, San Francisco, London, Singapore, and Tel Aviv, as their global headquarters, said Nuseir Yassin, an Israeli-Palestinian vlogger, known as Nas Daily on various social media channels.

Mr. Yassin who has 30 billion views in 14 languages for his one-minute videos was speaking at the concluding day of Bengaluru Tech Summit here on Thursday.

He said, based on his three-year experience in tech entrepreneurship, he could identify five key hacks that would help startups in a big way and those were talent, location, marketing, momentum and content. “For startups to be successful they have to find their talent before the talent reach the US, once the talent reaches the US, it gets way too expensive for small entrepreneurs to afford,” he said.

There was so much talent roaming around in India, especially, density of AI talent was very high in the country, expertise, he observed.

On location, he said, it was important for startup to build in one place and sell in another. “Building in Bengaluru or Tel Aviv and selling in the US gives a 10X leverage to startups, and that’s smart,” Mr. Yassin said. Speaking on the importance of momentum hack, he said, ‘‘You can’t control the wave, but you can ride the wave. Today, AI and crypto are clear waves.’‘

