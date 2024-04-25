ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru alone records seizure worth ₹46 crore ahead of polls

April 25, 2024 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Election Commission has made total seizures worth ₹46.11 crore in Bengaluru Urban district alone, which has three Lok Sabha constituencies. According to the data shared by the district election office, a total of 6,552 FIRs have been filed till April 25. 

The election officials have seized unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹ 11.83 crore and liquor worth ₹ 19.2 crore. The data show that the Excise Department, along with election officials, seized 4,67,629.634 litres of liquor. The officials have also seized a total of 227.47 kg of narcotic substances worth ₹7.17 crore and 49.58 kg of precious metals, including gold and silver worth ₹53.71 lakh.

The officials have seized freebies worth ₹1.23 crore and many vehicles worth ₹6.14 crore. The vehicles were used to transport cash, gold, liquor, freebies and others. While the police have registered 129 FIRs, the Excise Department has filed 6,423 cases.

