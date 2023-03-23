HamberMenu
Bengaluru Airport City bags IGBC Green Cities Platinum certification

March 23, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Bengaluru Airport City Ltd.

A view of Bengaluru Airport City Ltd. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Bengaluru Airport City Ltd. (BACL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL), has been awarded the Indian Green Building Council’s (IGBC) Green Cities Platinum certification for its green masterplan, design, and policy interventions.

The certification recognises BACL’s master planning in land use categorisation, sustainable mobility, water management, energy efficiency, waste management, information and communication technology (ICT), green cover, and various other strategies.

BIAL said that BACL is developing an airport city to standards that will be unprecedented – a futuristic city that will embrace innovation and would be a launch pad for Global Urban Solutions.

“This multi-asset destination aims to create the right mix of asset classes that include business parks, R&D hubs, global capability centres, education and health district, hospitality, central park, multipurpose concert arena, retail, dining and entertainment village, and more,” BIAL said in a statement.

Rao Munukutla, CEO of BACL, said: “This recognition is an acknowledgment of the airport city’s overall design sensibility which is innovation and sustainability driven. We have aligned with the U.N. sustainable development goals to ensure that our development focuses on all three areas of sustainability - Environment, Social and Economic. This certification serves as an inspiration for us to work towards creating a greener, more sustainable future for the airport and its surrounding communities.”

