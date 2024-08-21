The city is set to witness a first of its kind ‘Bengaluru ADR Week’ from August 24 to 26 on the lines of London Disputes Week, Paris Arbitration Week, and Delhi Arbitration Weekend to create a common platform for the members of the judiciary, the Bar and the academic community to exchange contemporary and nuanced issues in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).

The event will be organised jointly by the Arbitration and Conciliation Centre, Bengaluru (Domestic and International), the Karnataka Judicial Academy of High Court of Karnataka, the Advocates’ Association, Bengaluru, and the Bengaluru ADR Week Committee.

It aims to contribute significantly to the national discourse on ADR and promises to be a pivotal forum for exploring the significance and evolution of ADR in contemporary legal contexts, said Harish Narasappa, a Senior Advocate and Patron-in-Chief of the committee.

Modelled after similar regional and international initiatives such as the Delhi Arbitration Weekend, London Disputes Week, and Paris Arbitration Week, among others, Bengaluru ADR Week is conceived as an effort to strengthen and further develop a robust ADR ecosystem in the State of Karnataka and Bengaluru in particular, said S. Sriranga, a Senior Advocate and also another Patron-in-Chief of the Committee.

The event, to be held at the Karnataka Judicial Academy, Bengaluru, would be attended by judges of the High Court of Karnataka, former and present judges of the Supreme Court of India, among others, and will consist of training sessions for lawyers, arbitrators, and students, led by leading ADR professionals and panel discussions.

