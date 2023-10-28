Bengaluru accounts for 18% of State’s 5.33 crore voters

October 28, 2023 07:48 am | Updated 07:48 am IST - Bengaluru

The draft electoral roll published by the Election Commission of India for Karnataka ahead of the Lok Sabha elections has 5,33,77,162 voters, an increase of 2.91 lakh voters compared to the final electoral roll for the Assembly elections published earlier this year. Of this, Bengaluru city alone has 97.9 lakh voters, just over 18% of the total electorate in the State.

The draft roll includes 2.68 crore male voters and 2.65 crore female voters in the State. It also includes 13.45 lakh first-time voters. Bengaluru South Assembly segment has emerged as the constituency with the most number of voters, 7.06 lakh voters, while Sringeri is the constituency with the least number of voters, 1.66 lakh.