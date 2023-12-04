ADVERTISEMENT

Bengali writer chosen for Kuvempu award

December 04, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Bengali writer and novelist Shirshendhu Mukyopadhyaya has been selected for the Kuvempu Rashtriya Puraskar 2023, the national award instituted in the memory of the late Kannada poet Kuvempu.

The selection committee headed by B.L. Shankar, president, Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Trust, selected Mr. Mukyopadhyaya for the award, said a press release.

The award carries a cash award of ₹5 lakh, a silver medal, and a citation. Mr. Mukyopadhyaya, a popular and celebrated story writer, has brought new sensibilities to his writings and enriched Indian literature through his works in the Bengali language. He has authored about 90 books, including stories, novels, travelogue, and stories for kids. He is a recipient of multiple awards, including the Central Sahitya Academy Award.

The award will be presented on December 29 at a function to mark Kuvempu’s birth anniversary, the release said.

