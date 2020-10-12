Beneficiaries in Ramanagaram get property cards virtually from Prime Minister

Bengaluru

12 October 2020 00:26 IST

Beneficiaries of the SVAMITVA scheme, which entails issuance of property cards after a drone survey in rural areas, from Ramanagaram district here were among those to receive their property cards from Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually on Sunday.

The cards were distributed to property holders in 763 villages across six States, including Karnataka, by the Prime Minister, who sent a link to the respective phones that enabled the download of the property cards. In Ramanagaram, 157 beneficiaries in Magadi and Ramanagaram taluks received links on their phone, a note said, adding that four villages — M.G. Palya, Seebekatte, Basavapatna, and Shambayyanapalya — were part of the national pilot projects.

While Mr. Modi was scheduled to interact with Ms. Manjula, it was put off owing to the model code of conduct prevailing for the the Bangalore Teachers constituency, where election is scheduled on October 28.

The note said that so far, about 24,804 properties in 67 villages have been surveyed through drones and sketches in Ramanagaram. Once it is implemented fully, this scheme will eliminate unnecessary litigation over property and will allow the local body to fix property tax on a scientific basis, it said.