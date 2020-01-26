Bendre award for S.L. Bhyrappa

Da. Ra. Bendre National Memorial Trust, Dharwad, has chosen writer S.L. Bhyrappa for this year’s ‘Ambikatanayadatta National Award’.

Addressing presspersons here on Saturday, trust chairman Danayya Mahantayya Hiremath said a selection committee, headed by writer Gurulinga Kapse, had chosen Mr. Bhyrappa for the award, which carries a purse of ₹1 lakh and a citation. The award will be presented at the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Bendre at Bendre Bhavan in Sadhankeri of Dharwad at 5.30 p.m. on January 31.

Mr. Hiremath said a symposium on the life and works of Mr. Bhyrappa would be held at 11 a.m. on the same day. There will also be an exhibition of Mr. Bhyrappa’s books. Tejaswi Kattimani, Vice-Chancellor, Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak, will be the chief guest, while Mr. Kapase will present the award.

No reduction

Mr. Hiremath clarified that although the State government has reduced the grants to trusts and cultural bodies, the award money would not be reduced. “The State government’s contribution is ₹10,000. The rest is from the interest accrued on fixed deposits made by Bendre’s family and admirers,” he said. He explained that Bendre’s family members and admirers had donated ₹1.24 lakh to be kept as fixed deposit in 2000. The deposit, with the accrued interest, has now become ₹3.9 lakh.

Mr. Hiremath also said that year-long programmes have been planned to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of the poet laureate.