Bendre Award for H.S. Shivaprakash

20 January 2021 00:37 IST

Da Ra Bendre National Memorial Trust has chosen writer and critic H.S. Shivaprakash for the prestigious Ambikatanayadatta National Award.

Speaking to presspersons here on Tuesday, Chairman of Bendre Memorial Trust D.M. Hiremath announced the decision and said that the award would be conferred on the writer at a function to be held on January 31.

He said that the trust was conducting a series of programmes to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of poet laureate Da Ra Bendre and the award will be presented during the function at Bendre Bhavan in Dharwad.

A three-member committee comprising Gurupad Mareguddi, Shivanand Kelaginamani and Tarini Shubhadayini had recommended Dr. Shivaprakash for the award which carries a purse of ₹ 1 lakh and a citation.