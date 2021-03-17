BEML’s Mysuru, KGF plants to manufacture export orders

17 March 2021 19:33 IST

Cameroon, Bangladesh have placed orders for construction equipment

BEML Limited, a ‘Schedule A’ company under the Ministry of Defence (MoD), has received export orders from Cameroon and Bangladesh under Government of India-Lines of Credit.

The order for Cameroon has been received from Ministry of Economy, Planning and Regional Development (MOEPRD) for supply of 71 units of construction equipment, consisting of bulldozers, excavators, wheel loaders, motor graders and compactors for their Cassava Farm Project.

The order for Bangladesh has been received from Ministry of Roads and Highways Department for supply of construction equipment consisting of wheel dozer for its construction, repair and maintenance of road and infrastructure projects.

Valuing around $ 23 million, the equipment will be having more than 90 per cent indigenous content and will be manufactured at BEML’s Mysuru and KGF plants, signifying the spirit of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ with thrust on going global, a press release from BEML said here on Tuesday.

BEML Limited is a multi-technology company serving India’s core sectors ncluding Defence, Rail, Power, Mining and Construction by offering its products. BEML has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), and Palakkad, the release said.