BEML employees protest privatisation move

MYSURU

01 February 2022 19:24 IST

Employees of BEML unit in Mysuru staged a demonstration in front of their factory premises on Tuesday opposing the government’s move to privatise the defence public sector undertaking company.

The demonstration was led by their union leader H.Y. Munireddy who said that the company employing nearly 8,000 workers, was imaking profits since 1964 and has made immense contribution to the defence, mining, railway and metro sectors.

Advertising

Advertising

Despite being profitable the government isbent on privatising the PSU which is regrettable and condemnable, said Mr. Munireddy. The union demanded that the company remain as a public sector unit and the employees raised slogans against the government.

Nearly 800 employees of BEML took part in the demonstration and there will be similar protests in front of the main entrance of the factory till February 5.