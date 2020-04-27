BEML bags ₹398-cr. Coal India contract

BEML Limited, a ‘Schedule A’ company under the Ministry of Defence and a mining and construction equipment manufacturer, has bagged an order from Coal India Limited for supplying seven 150-T and eight 205E-T dump trucks under “trial-cum-sale” along with an eight-year contract for spare parts.

The dumpers will be deployed at Coal India subsidiaries – SECL’s Gevra Project and NCL’s Amlohri and Nigahi Projects respectively. The total value of the order is ₹398 crore, a release from the BEML said on Monday.

Indigenously designed and developed by BEML, the dump trucks are being manufactured at its Mysuru plant complex. These products will address the growing demand for higher capacity equipment in the mining industry and will enhance its production substantially, the release stated.

“The trucks are equipped with eco-friendly emission certificate engines with electronic fuel management system to deliver maximum power. The wide body design, higher value metric capacity and low body weight ensures high stability and productivity. The state-of-the-art AC drive system has been engineered to provide exceptional road performance with reduced maintenance,” the release added.