Belur Rathotsava will be held as per tradition, says MLA

April 03, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - Hassan

VHP, Bajrang Dal activists warned of protest if Quran (Koran) is recited as part of Channakeshava temple Rathotsava (annual chariot festival)

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of devotees participating in the annual rathotsava (chariot festival) of Channakeshava temple in Belur, Karnataka.

Belur MLA K.S. Lingesh said the Channakeshava Rathotsava (annual chariot festival) in Belur will be held as per the temple manual. There will be no change in the annual festival that will begin on April 4.

Speaking to mediapersons in Hassan on April 3, the MLA said that recitation of the Quran (Koran) had been going on for many years. 

Earlier, a moulvi (Muslim priest) from Dodda Meduru village would read excerpts from the holy book on a pedestal. However, for the past few years, the moulvi read out the excerpts in front of the chariot.

This year, the moulvi would read out the excerpts on a pedestal, the MLA said.

Opposition to recitation of Quran (Koran) at temple festival

Representatives of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal also held a media conference where they said that they would oppose recitation of the Quran in front of the temple chariot.

“The temple manual does not mention reciting the Quran in front of the chariot. This practice should be stopped. We will protest if the administration allows it,” said Rakshith Bhardwaj, a Hindutva activist.

The VHP activists would not object if the Quran is recited in any corner of the temple premises.

