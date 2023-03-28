ADVERTISEMENT

Belur rathotsava: Bajrang Dal activists oppose recitation of excerpts from Quran

March 28, 2023 03:51 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - Hassan

The police took a person, who raised slogans against the protesters, into custody

The Hindu Bureau

A large number of devotees from all parts of Hassan district visit the Chennakesava temple in Belur to offer during the annual chariot festival (rathotsava).

Hassan

Bajrang Dal activists staged a march in Belur on March 28 opposing recitation of excerpts from the Quran (Koran) during the annual chariot festival (rathotsava) at the historic Channakeshava temple scheduled on April 3.

The activists urged the Karnataka government to stop the practice, which is part of the temple manual, which dates back to 1932. 

Mahipal, a Bajrang Dal leader, who led the protest, maintained that Muslims had no role in the chariot festival, and that there is no need to continue with the practice. The protesters submitted a memorandum to the taluk administration.

Man raises slogan against Bajrang Dal activists

The area became tense for some time when a person raised slogans against the Bajrang Dal activists. The protesters were enraged when Sakib Pasha shouted slogans against them. The police, who were on the spot, intervened and took Sakib Pasha away from the scene.

Hassan Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said the police took the person who tried to disrupt the protest. “There was no untoward incident due to the timely intervention of the police,” he said.

No idea when recitation of excerpts from Quran began

The recitation of excerpts from the Quran is part of the rituals attached to the festival. A moulvi (Muslim priest) from Dodda Medusa village in Belur taluk reads out the excerpts.

A moulvi (Muslim priest) from Dodda Meduru village recites excerpts from the Quran to mark the inauguration of rathotsava (annual chariot festival) of Chennakeshava temple at Belur in April 2022.

In 2022, Syed Sajjad Khaji read out excerpts to mark the beginning of the festival. It is not clear when this tradition started. However, there is a reference to the ritual in the temple manual, which dates back to 1932.

In 2022, pro-Hindutva groups had opposed the rituals. They had also demanded a ban on Muslims putting up stalls during the festival.

