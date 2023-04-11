Belur police register FIR against JD(S) MLA and others

April 11, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - Hassan

The Belur police have registered a case against 15 people, including MLA K.S. Lingesh of the JD(S) and senior officers, in connection with irregularities in granting land to bagair hukum cultivators in Belur taluk.

The police registered the case on April 9 based on a complaint by K.C. Rajanna, resident of Kolar.

The Magistrate of the 42 ACMM in Bengaluru had directed the police to take up investigation after registering the case. The accused are Mr. Lingesh, who was chairman of the committee for regularisation of unauthorised occupation of land, members of the committee - Kumar, Shaila Mohan, Ramesh T.R., Pariah Gowda, Chethana, Eshwara Prasad, Lingesh S.N., Ranganath, Bhagyamma, and officers Jagadeesh B.A., Paramesh H.S., Umesh J., Puttashetty B.S., Mohan Kumar U.M. and others. The tahsildars worked as secretaries of the committee.

The complainant, an RTI activist, complained that 2,750 acres of land were granted to more than 1,430 people. The accused misused their position and created fake records to grant land to ineligible people.

The case has been booked as per Sections 468 (forgery, cheating), 464 (making false document), 465 (punishment for forgery), 420 (cheating), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

Last week, Mr. Lingesh, in a press conference, denied the allegations. He said that his committee, which granted about 720 acres, chose the beneficiaries as per the law, and there were no irregularities.