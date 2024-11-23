Belur police book two for threatening to kill govt. officials

Two people from Ballur in Belur taluk allegedly threatened to kill government officials surveying the land of the tank in the village on Thursday. The accused chased the officers in a vehicle and also threatened to kill them, wielding a gun.

Belur police have registered the case against K.P. Yoganand and his father, Padmakshi Gowda, for attempting to kill government officials.

Following an instruction from Belur tahsildar, Chikka Meduru Gram Panchayat Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) S.R. Santosh, a revenue inspector and surveyors visited the village on November 21 to do a survey of the tank land. There were allegations that some people were extracting soil from the tank illegally.

The accused opposed the survey and obstructed them from discharging their duties. They tried to hit the officers with their vehicle and also threatened to kill them by showing a gun. The officers somehow escaped. They contacted senior officers and the police.

The police have taken up the investigation.

