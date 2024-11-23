ADVERTISEMENT

Belur police book two for threatening to kill govt. officials

Published - November 23, 2024 07:43 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Two people from Ballur in Belur taluk allegedly threatened to kill government officials surveying the land of the tank in the village on Thursday. The accused chased the officers in a vehicle and also threatened to kill them, wielding a gun.

ADVERTISEMENT

Belur police have registered the case against K.P. Yoganand and his father, Padmakshi Gowda, for attempting to kill government officials.

Following an instruction from Belur tahsildar, Chikka Meduru Gram Panchayat Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) S.R. Santosh, a revenue inspector and surveyors visited the village on November 21 to do a survey of the tank land. There were allegations that some people were extracting soil from the tank illegally.

The accused opposed the survey and obstructed them from discharging their duties. They tried to hit the officers with their vehicle and also threatened to kill them by showing a gun. The officers somehow escaped. They contacted senior officers and the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police have taken up the investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US