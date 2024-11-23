 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Belur police book two for threatening to kill govt. officials

Published - November 23, 2024 07:43 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Two people from Ballur in Belur taluk allegedly threatened to kill government officials surveying the land of the tank in the village on Thursday. The accused chased the officers in a vehicle and also threatened to kill them, wielding a gun.

Belur police have registered the case against K.P. Yoganand and his father, Padmakshi Gowda, for attempting to kill government officials.

Following an instruction from Belur tahsildar, Chikka Meduru Gram Panchayat Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) S.R. Santosh, a revenue inspector and surveyors visited the village on November 21 to do a survey of the tank land. There were allegations that some people were extracting soil from the tank illegally.

The accused opposed the survey and obstructed them from discharging their duties. They tried to hit the officers with their vehicle and also threatened to kill them by showing a gun. The officers somehow escaped. They contacted senior officers and the police.

The police have taken up the investigation.

Published - November 23, 2024 07:43 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.