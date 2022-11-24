Belur, Halebidu will be developed, says CM

November 24, 2022 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Exuding confidence that Belur and Halebidu will make it to the list of heritage sites of UNESCO, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said both the places will see many development works in the coming days.

He was speaking at a programme organised by Pushpagiri Mutt in Halebidu on Wednesday.

Both the places which represent the rich heritage of Hoysala rulers would soon take the tourism sector in the district to a new level. The government would also start holding Hoysala Mahotsava in the coming days.

When B.S.Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister, Mr. Bommai said, he as a Minister had convinced him to take up Ranaghatta Irrigation project that benefited the people of Belur. The government would also take up the Hebbala lift Irrigation project in Belur taluk, he said.

Further, he said his government had taken the man-elephant conflict issue seriously. Task forces had been constituted in each district to handle the situation. The task forces would get vehicles, equipment and sufficient staff to handle the situation, he added.

K. Gopalaiah, Minister for Excise and in charge of Hassan district, Belur MLA K.S. Lingesh, Minister for Ubran Development B.A. Basavaraj, Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda and others were present.

