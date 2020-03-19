KarnatakaHassan 19 March 2020 16:47 IST
Belur car festival cancelled
Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish has issued an order cancelling Channakeshava Swamy Rathotsava, scheduled to be held in Belur between March 28 and April 10, because of the COVID-19 scare.
The DC issued the order as per Section 144(3) of the CrPC, following the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Covid-10 Regulations 2020.
The annual car festival attracted hundreds of people from different places all these years.
