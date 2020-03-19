Belur car festival cancelled

Hassan

19 March 2020 16:47 IST

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish has issued an order cancelling Channakeshava Swamy Rathotsava, scheduled to be held in Belur between March 28 and April 10, because of the COVID-19 scare.

The DC issued the order as per Section 144(3) of the CrPC, following the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Covid-10 Regulations 2020.

The annual car festival attracted hundreds of people from different places all these years.

Advertising

Advertising