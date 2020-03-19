Karnataka

Belur car festival cancelled

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish has issued an order cancelling Channakeshava Swamy Rathotsava, scheduled to be held in Belur between March 28 and April 10, because of the COVID-19 scare.

The DC issued the order as per Section 144(3) of the CrPC, following the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Covid-10 Regulations 2020.

The annual car festival attracted hundreds of people from different places all these years.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2020 4:47:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/belur-car-festival-cancelled/article31108376.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY