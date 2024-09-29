ADVERTISEMENT

Bellandur residents oppose road-widening plan

Published - September 29, 2024 09:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Bellandur are voicing their concerns over the proposed road-widening project from Lower Agaram to Sarjapur in Bengaluru, announced by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, on Saturday. The Defence Ministry has agreed to hand over 12.34 acres to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to facilitate the widening, which is part of a broader strategy to reduce travel time from M.G. Road to Bellandur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the intentions behind the project, many locals believe it could lead to unintended consequences. Residents argue that the plan, especially the proposed Ejipura-Agara connectivity, will only cause more congestion in the area, particularly near key points in the IT Corridor.

Vishnu, a member of the Bellandur Development Forum, expressed his frustration saying, “The proposed Ejipura-Agara connectivity will cause more harm to the IT Corridor. We will all get stuck at Iblur and on these flyovers eventually if this plan goes through.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Aditi Roy, another member of Bellandur Development Forum, questioned the project’s scope and effectiveness. “Why not extend the widening all the way to Sarjapur if the goal is to decongest the IT Corridor,” she asked. “If the metro is the reason, expedite the Iblur junction upgrade and ensure the Sarjapur Road metro project is swiftly approved. Key junctions such as Haralur, Kaikondrahalli, Doddakanneli, and Carmelaram, along with the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Ecospace, Kadubeesanahalli, and Marathahalli, should be addressed in a comprehensive plan.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Both residents emphasised that while they support enhanced connectivity, the current proposals are fragmented and serve as “pet projects” instead of part of a coordinated, long-term urban planning strategy.

Mr. Vishnu urged the government to operationalize the Bangalore Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA), introduce more AC/mini buses to the area, and expedite land acquisitions for other pending projects, such as the Sarjapur road widening.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US