‘Bellada Parishe’ in Mandya on August 28

August 26, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - MYSURU

In a first, Mandya, which is known for jaggery production being one of the largest sugarcane growers, is hosting a unique initiative ‘Bellada Parishe’ on Monday.

It is organised as part of the Millets’ Mela, an enterprise of the Ministry of Food Processing, Government of India, and the Department of Agriculture, Karnataka,

Karnataka State Agricultural Produce Processing and Export Corporation Limited (KAPPEC), Karnataka Agribusiness Development Corporation (KABDC), district administration, and zilla panchayat, Mandya.

In the presence of Nirmalanandanatha Swami of Adichunchangiri Mutt, Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy will inaugurate the event at Dr. Rajkumar Layout Grounds, near KSRTC depot on Monday at 10.30 a.m.

Bellada Parishe is providing a platform for producers and consumers as jaggery varieties, including organic jaggery, will be available under one roof.

A note from the joint director of agriculture, Mandya said farmers, entrepreneurs, farmer producer companies, SHGs, jaggery producers are expected to attend the event in big numbers to make use of the benefits of the programme. Millet growers have organised an exhibition.

Scientists from CSIR-CFTRI, NIFTEM, and IIMR will be providing scientific information at the event.

Nearly six to seven lakh tonnes of sugarcane produced in Mandya goes for jaggery making. Around one quintal of jaggery can be produced crushing one tonne of sugarcane. Mandya has around 591 “alemanes” in the sugarcane producing areas. It is said that Mandya has the highest number of jaggery units in the State. Sugarcane is cultivated in 42,500 hectares and nearly 45 lakh tonnes of sugarcane is produced annually, according to the agriculture department.

The focus of ‘one district one product’ is on organic jaggery production for helping farmers improve their income besides increasing the chances of their product chosen for exports. The emphasis is also on making chemical-free jaggery.

