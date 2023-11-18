‘Bellada Parishe’ agriculture stall launched at Dasara expo

November 18, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MYSURU

It’s an opportunity to get to know about agriculture and how crops are cultivated as the Department of Agriculture launched its stall that gives an understanding on farming to visitors at the Dasara exhibition here on Saturday.

Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy, accompanied by MLAs Ramesh Bandisidde Gowda and Ravikumar from Mandya, inaugurated the stall and also ‘Bellada Parishe’ which gives a peek into the diversity of jaggery that is predominantly produced in Mandya, which is one of the largest producers of sugarcane in the State. The jaggery types produced in Mandya were on display.

The officials from the department explained to the Minister the exhibits at the stall, including drones that are specially displayed to explain their use for spraying pesticides.

As the year 2023 is observed as the International Year of Millets, there is a special display of millets (Siri Dhanyagalu), explaining their health benefits. Display boards encourage visitors to consume millets which are termed “super foods”. There is an exhibition on the pests that destroy crops and how farmers can safeguard their crops from insects.

The paddy and sugarcane varieties that are cultivated in Karnataka are also on display. Visitors could see the traditional farm implements that are on display.