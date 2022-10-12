Bellad wants quota reduced for minorities, redistributed among OBCs

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 12, 2022 23:01 IST

In what could stoke another controversy in the State, the BJP legislator from Hubli-Dharwad West Arvind Bellad has urged the Government to reduce reservation benefits to Christians and Muslims and distribute them among the Other Backward Communities (OBCs).

“The Constitution provides for caste based reservation and there is no scope for religion-based reservation. The previous Congress governments have given reservation to Christians and Muslims that were actually meant for OBCs,” he said in a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Though the letter was written on September 4, 2022, it came to light on Wednesday.

The legislator said: “These religions (Christians and Muslims) come under the Minorities Department that receives from Central and State Governments, and much developments are taking place.”

In the light of this, he urged the Chief Minister to reduce the reservation in OBC quota for these religions, and shift it to Panchamshali Lingayats, who are demanding reservation (in 2A). Urging the Chief Minister to “rectify the injustice” being meted out to OBCs for several years now, Mr. Bellad said the reservation quota could be given to all other Lingayat sub castes, Kurubas, Marathas and others.

Eom

