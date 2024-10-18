Bellad bats for Yogeshwar in Channapattana

With the contest for the BJP ticket for the bypoll, particularly Channapattana, becoming intense, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad on Friday batted for C.P. Yogeshwar’s candidature saying that only his candidature would ensure a victory for the BJP.

Addressing a press conference in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Bellad said that C.P. Yogeshwar should become the NDA candidate for Channapattana. “We all will press for making Mr. Yogeshwar the candidate. We will convince Mr. Kumaraswamy about the need for making Yogeshwar the candidate. Ultimately Mr. Kumaraswamy will decide on the issue,” he said.

Mr. Bellad said that Mr. Yogeshwar had done good work and during the last Parliamentary elections, he had worked a lot. “The voters also want him to be BJP candidate. If we have to win, then he should be given ticket. If anyone else is given ticket the contest will be tough,” he said.

The Deputy Leader of the Opposition also said that in Shiggaon, the other constituency where the bypoll will be held, the voters favoured Bharat Bommai, son of former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. He said he had been made in-charge of Shiggaon Assembly segment, and during his tour of the constituency he had found people’s inclination towards giving another chance to the Bommai family.

Mr. Bommai has been called to Delhi and the party high command would decide on the issue. Batting for Bharat Bommai’s candidature, Mr. Bellad clarified that former Minister Murugesh Nirani was not an aspirant for the Shiggaon ticket now. He however said that previously Mr. Nirani had tried, but now people wanted the Bommai family to be given the party ticket.

Mr. Bellad said that there were other good candidates in the party, but the electorate was in favour of the Bommai family. “Winning factor is the key for selection of a candidate. Mr. Bommai too is not keen on fielding his son in the byelection. But the high command has conducted a survey and analysed the situation from different angles. As per his information, the core committee is said to have sent three-four names,” he said.