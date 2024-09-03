ADVERTISEMENT

Bellad apologises to Siddaramaiah

Published - September 03, 2024 10:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Leader of the Opposition Arvind Bellad has issued an apology to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his recent remarks made in the context of offer of land to Jindal at concessional rate.

During a media conference at the Palace Grounds, Mr. Bellad questioned the Chief Minister’s involvement in the Jindal land deal by saying: “Is it Mr. Siddaramaiah’s father’s property?” Mr. Bellad has now written a letter to Mr. Siddaramaiah expressing regret for his choice of words.

Mr. Siddaramaiah took to X to appreciate Mr. Bellad’s gesture and said it was a sign that “value-based politics was still alive.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US