Bellad apologises to Siddaramaiah

Deputy Leader of the Opposition Arvind Bellad has issued an apology to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his recent remarks made in the context of offer of land to Jindal at concessional rate.

During a media conference at the Palace Grounds, Mr. Bellad questioned the Chief Minister’s involvement in the Jindal land deal by saying: “Is it Mr. Siddaramaiah’s father’s property?” Mr. Bellad has now written a letter to Mr. Siddaramaiah expressing regret for his choice of words.

Mr. Siddaramaiah took to X to appreciate Mr. Bellad’s gesture and said it was a sign that “value-based politics was still alive.”

