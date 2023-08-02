Believe in yourself, your ideas and work towards your success, students told

August 02, 2023 02:45 am | Updated 02:45 am IST - HUBBALLI

Managing Director of Swarnaa Group V.S.V. Prasad has called upon management students to pursue continuously what they believe in and that it will ultimately lead to success.

Inaugurating the fifth edition of MADS Meet 2K23 management festival organised by KLE Society’s Institute of Management Studies and Research (IMSR) in Hubballi recently, he called upon the students to believe in themselves and their ideas and subsequently, put their ideas to work.

Mr. Prasad said that if people laughed at one’s idea, then one should consider his idea to be a good one and without losing focus, one should work towards converting one’s idea into business models.

“Your work is going to fill a large part of your life and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And, the only way to do great work is to love what you do,” he said and added that success will follow automatically if one put in the right kind of efforts in the right direction.

Welcoming the gathering, director of IMSR Rajendra Prasad Hanagandi emphasised the need for becoming entrepreneurs and advised students not to lose hope if they fail in their first attempt.

Referring to success stories of start-ups, he elaborated on how India has become a global leader in start-ups and how they can convert their ideas into start-ups.

General manager of The Fern Residence, Hubballi, Gautam Haradhan Banerjee asked students to surround themselves with the right team and how team work can lead to building a successful start-up.

Presiding over the inaugural session, director of KLE Society Shankaranna Munavalli called upon the students to take the less trodden path and face challenges if they have to ultimately taste big success.