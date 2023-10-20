HamberMenu
Belgavi DDPI caught by Lokayukta police while taking bribe

October 20, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Deputy Director of Public Instruction of Belagavi was caught by Lokayukta officials while he was taking a bribe for renewal of the permission of a school on Friday.

DDPI Basavaraj Nalavatwad had allegedly had sought money for renewing permission of Basaveshwara Education Society’s Vishwa Vidya Chetan School at Turamuri village of Kittur taluk in Belagavi district. Chairman of the school Arjun Kuri had complained to the Lokayukta police in this regard.

On Friday, the Lokayukta police conducted a raid at the DDPI’s office when the complainant had come to give the money. The Lokayukta police caught Mr. Nalavatwad while taking bribe of ₹40,000.

Interestingly, Mr. Nalavatwad who had served in the district for over one-and-a-half years was transferred after the new government came to power and in his place A.B. Pundalik was posted. However, taking exception to the transfer, Mr. Nalavatwad had moved to the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal, which ruled against the transfer and reinstated him in as Belagavi DDPI.

