HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Belgaum Sugars to fund cloud seeding in Belagavi

It is expected to help farmers in 12 drought-hit taluks of the district

September 28, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
An aircraft will spray chemical, twice on Friday, to induce rainfall as part of cloud seeding in Belagavi district.

An aircraft will spray chemical, twice on Friday, to induce rainfall as part of cloud seeding in Belagavi district. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Belgaum Sugars, which is owned by Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, will carry out cloud seeding in Belagavi district on Friday. “The exercise is part of the company’s social welfare activity and the unit is not seeking any government support,” Mr. Jarkiholi told journalists in Belagavi on Thursday.

“We hope it will help farmers in the drought-hit district,” he said.

As many as 12 taluks of the 14 of the district are on the State government’s drought-hit taluk list. He said that similar experiments in districts like Haveri have achieved significant success in bringing rain.

The flight carrying the necessary chemicals will go around seeding clouds across the district twice in the day, first at 1 p.m. and again, at 4 p.m.

The flight operated by Hyderabad-based Kyathi Climate Modification Consultants will take off from Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad in the morning. It will arrive at the Belagavi Airport in Sambra at 11.30 a.m. The flight, VT-KCM, will be piloted by Captain Virendra Singh and Captain Adarsha Pandey.

It is expected to complete the operation and leave for Hyderabad by evening.

Kyathi Climate Modification Consultants has obtained the necessary permission from the Director-General of Civil Aviation. They have requested the local airport authorities to accord the highest priority to the flight. “We will request them to do so,” the Minister said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.