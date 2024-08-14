Belgaum Cosmo Round Table gets new team

A new team of office-bearers has been elected for the managing committee of Belgaum Cosmo Round Table Club 237.

The installation of a team of young industrialists and entrepreneurs from Belagavi was held here recently.

Area chairman Veepul Bhutada and past chairman of Belgaum Cosmo Round Table Club Raj Ghatage were present.

Entrepreneur Srinivas Raibagi was elected chairman and N.S. Sagar was elected vice-chairman. Nikhil Jain as secretary) and Gaurav Desai as treasurer were the other office-bearers elected.

“We are excited to take on this new journey and make a positive impact in Belagavi and Goa region. We look forward to working together as a team and making a difference in the lives of the deprived and marginalized,” Mr. Raibagi said.

He said that Belgaum Cosmo Round Table Club 237 was a part of Round Table India, a non-political, non-sectarian organization dedicated to community service and fellowship. The club focuses on various service projects, including education, healthcare and environmental conservation.

