Belagere granted interim bail

Journalist Ravi Belagere, who was arrested for allegedly conspiring to murder his colleague Sunil Heggaravalli, was granted interim bail on medical grounds by a sessions court here on Wednesday.

The bail is valid till December 16, and Belagere can now move out of the hospital ward of Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara.

Mr. Belagere’s family had earlier expressed anxiety about his health as he was suffering from multiple ailments including diabetes, blood pressure and hepatitis. On Tuesday, a day before the bail was granted, Belagere was taken to Victoria Hospital where doctors conducted several tests related to diabetes. They ruled that his vital parameters were normal. Nonetheless, the family’s anxiety continued, as the journalist is said to have complained to his daughter about lack of sleep owing to low-back pain and fluctuating sugar levels.

On Wednesday, Belagere’s counsel K. Diwakar submitted a bail application on medical grounds and the court granted him interim bail.

Belagere was shifted to Bengaluru Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara, after a local court remanded him in 14-day judicial custody till December 23. He was staying in the hospital ward of the prison.