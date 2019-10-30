Belagavi’s Sambra airport now gets a regular flight to Hyderabad

With the introduction of a regular flight to Hyderabad on Sunday, Belagavi is now connected to 10 domestic destinations.

The Sambra airport in Belagavi now connects residents of north western Karnataka to Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kadapa, Mysuru, Tirupati, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore, and Ajmer.

Various airliners like Star Air, SpiceJet, IndiGo, Trujet Alliance Air, and Air India operate to these destinations.

Most of these routes are now covered under the UDAN scheme of subsidised air travel. Some routes like Surat, Nasik, Nagpur, Jaipur, and Jodhpur have been cleared under UDAN.