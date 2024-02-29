Belagavi ZP CEO asks officials to ensure polling is gone through in a free and fair manner

February 29, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Belagavi

Belagavi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Shinde inaugurated a workshop in Chikkodi on Thursday for government officers who will be deputed on election duty.

He asked all personnel to ensure that elections are held in a free and fair manner.

“The process should be fair. Rules prescribed by the Election Commission should be followed. Any violation of the code of conduct will attract serious legal action,” Mr. Shinde, who is also the electoral officer of the Chikkodi Lok Sabha Constituency, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Any activity that creates tension between communities, religious or linguistic, should not be allowed. Officers and staff of various departments should work in coordination to make the election successful,” he said.

Resource persons spoke on various issues during the workshop on the Model Code of Conduct.

Special Deputy Commissioner Geeta Kaulagi spoke about the history of the Model Code of Conduct. Election Commission of India introduced it in Kerala for the first time in 1960. It not only guides candidates and parties by putting in place dos and dont’s but also recommends right and wrong behaviour patterns for electors. She said that all officials concerned should be trained in Model Code of Conduct to ensure its proper implementation.

Chikkodi Deputy Superintendent of Police Gopal Krishna Gowda, Excise Department Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar, Assistant Commissioner Mehboob N., District Election Expenditure Nodal Officer Shankarananda Banashankari, National Level Master Trainer N.V. Shiragaonkar, Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary Rekha Dollinavar and Basavaraja Advimath and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.