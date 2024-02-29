GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Belagavi ZP CEO asks officials to ensure polling is gone through in a free and fair manner

Rahul Shinde inaugurates workshop in Chikkodi for government officers who will be deputed on election duty

February 29, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Belagavi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Shinde poses at a selfie point for electors in Chikkodi during a training of officials on Model Code of Conduct on Thursday.

Belagavi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Shinde poses at a selfie point for electors in Chikkodi during a training of officials on Model Code of Conduct on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Belagavi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Shinde inaugurated a workshop in Chikkodi on Thursday for government officers who will be deputed on election duty.

He asked all personnel to ensure that elections are held in a free and fair manner.

“The process should be fair. Rules prescribed by the Election Commission should be followed. Any violation of the code of conduct will attract serious legal action,” Mr. Shinde, who is also the electoral officer of the Chikkodi Lok Sabha Constituency, said.

“Any activity that creates tension between communities, religious or linguistic, should not be allowed. Officers and staff of various departments should work in coordination to make the election successful,” he said.

Resource persons spoke on various issues during the workshop on the Model Code of Conduct.

Special Deputy Commissioner Geeta Kaulagi spoke about the history of the Model Code of Conduct. Election Commission of India introduced it in Kerala for the first time in 1960. It not only guides candidates and parties by putting in place dos and dont’s but also recommends right and wrong behaviour patterns for electors. She said that all officials concerned should be trained in Model Code of Conduct to ensure its proper implementation.

Chikkodi Deputy Superintendent of Police Gopal Krishna Gowda, Excise Department Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar, Assistant Commissioner Mehboob N., District Election Expenditure Nodal Officer Shankarananda Banashankari, National Level Master Trainer N.V. Shiragaonkar, Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary Rekha Dollinavar and Basavaraja Advimath and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.