Belagavi Zilla Panchayat to take up focused development of schools in rural areas

The Belagavi Zilla Panchayat will take up focused development of most of the schools in rural areas. Infrastructure will be improved and vacancies will be filled as far as possible.

In the first phase, a select few schools will be developed in the Belagavi and Chikkodi educational districts.

Schools that offer education from classes 1 to 12 will be included.

As many as 14 schools in Belagavi and 16 in Chikkodi educational districts will be developed. The other schools will be covered in later stages.

The schools will be improved by providing various facilities and teaching and non-teaching staff. One of the objectives is to provide the best possible education to the local children and to reduce migration of children and their parents for the sake of educational opportunities.

A Total Station Survey of the site of 30 schools will be taken up. Education Department officers will collect complete information about the area of ​​the site, geographical features, including contour map, details of the existing buildings, getting stability certificates, maps of location, soil test report and other data.

Refurbishing of the schools and deputation of staff will start before the next academic year.

These schools will be closely monitored. Senior officials will conduct routine inspections to see infrastructure problems and test the quality and impact of the teaching-learning process.

“At a recent meeting, I asked the officers to work in such a way that even rural schools become as attractive as the elite private schools in the cities,” Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Shinde said.

He said that by improving infrastructure in rural schools, the government is planning to provide quality education from class 1 to 12 in schools in rural areas to prevent students from migrating to cities for quality education.

The Department of Education faces another challenge of repairing all schools damaged in heavy rain and floods. “We are sending a report to the State government about schools that have suffered damage. We hope to receive some additional funds and guidance on their maintenance,” Mr. Shinde said.

According to him, the first visible change will come in the results of these schools in 10th and 12th standard examinations, when compared to the district average.

Based on the results of 2023-24, he suggested taking action and working actively to improving the results of the SSLC and PU annual examinations of 2024-25.

Various committees have been formed to distribute the various tasks in this connection. Senior officers like deputy directors of school and pre-university education, block education officers, planning coordinators and cluster resource centre supervisors have been assigned different tasks, he said.