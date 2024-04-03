Belagavi women shame PoCSO Act accused as he returns on bail

April 03, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Belagavi

Women of Dodawad village in Belagavi district on Wednesday took out a procession to shame a PoCSO Act accused who returned to the village after getting bail.

Anil Mookanavar was arrested on the charge of sexually assaulting a minor girl in the village three months ago. But he got bail and returned to the village.

Women, who got wind of this, stood at the village entrance and welcomed him with chappals.

They made him wear a garland made of chappals. They removed his shirt and tied his hands behind his back.

He was made to walk across the village with his head hung in shame. The women walked along with him. The victim and her family members were present on the occasion.

