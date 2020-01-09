Belagavi woman wrongly declared dead wakes up before funeral

Relatives of a woman who was mistakenly declared dead by a city-based private hospital on Wednesday were surprised to see her open her eyes as they were preparing for her funeral.

Malati Chougule, 55, of Muchchandi village was admitted to a private hospital in Koti Kere in Belagavi in the morning. She was suffering from high fever and had lost consciousness. A team tried to help revive her but failed.

By noon, doctors declared her dead and asked her relatives to take her home after paying the hospital dues.

The relatives started crying and some who were planning to go to Saundatti Yallamma annual fair cancelled their trip and rushed to the village.

She was taken to the village by evening and was kept on the front yard of her home. Friends and family members began to gather and preparations were made for her final rites.

But after a few minutes, she opened her eyes and got up, shocking the people gathered there. A young man, who realised that she had come back from a temporary coma, had a tough time convincing the relatives that it was no miracle.