Belagavi woman goes to police suspecting black magic against her

She files a complaint against some members of her in-laws family saying that they want to take over her property

Published - July 03, 2024 09:57 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A woman from the Military Camp area has complained to the Belagavi Police that some members of her in-laws family are trying to use black magic against her to take over her property.

Deepa Shivakant Sidnal has complained that some members of her in-laws family also used black magic to cause the death of her husband recently.

She has named as accused her husband’s brother Shashikant Shanmukhappa Sidnal, his wife Vani Shashikant Sidnal and their son Digvijay Shashikant Sidnal and other unidentified people.

The complainant has listed herself and her father Vijay Sankeshwar, former MP, as victims of the plot.

She said that the accused plotted to conduct black magic rituals between November 15, 2019 and June 6, 2024. They conducted some rituals near their house and at the graveyard where her husband was buried.

Her husband, Shivakant Sidnal, died a few months ago. He owned and operated Shivakant Dairy, a business with significant assets. They are under the joint ownership of Deepa Shivakant Sidnal, her husband and Mr. Sankeshwar.

However, the accused tried to illegally take over the dairy and the assets using black magic, the woman has said.

Police Commissioner Ida Martin Marbaniang said that a case has been filed under some provisions of IPC (120 B, 506, 37) and Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act 2017.

“Investigation is on and we will take steps as per law,” he said.

