Belagavi woman files plaint under triple talaq law

A woman from Yakkundi village in Saundatti has filed a complaint under The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019 against her husband for granting her instant talaq through a letter.

Bibi Ayesha has filed the complaint against Ismail Khan Pathan, who reportedly divorced her through a registered post from Goa.

They got married 10 months ago and they lived together in Goa. He sent her to her parents’ place in Yakkundi telling her that she was not well and needed treatment.

“I consulted a doctor and he found out that I was fit and I communicated that to Mr. Pathan. When I said that I was coming over he refused. Then my parents and his parents tried to tell him to take me back. But he did not agree. He said I was ill and that he would give me a divorce. Finally, he sent a talaq letter by post with a demand draft of ₹17,786 toward the mehr amount. I met a lawyer who told me we could file a case,” she said in her complaint.

“The talaq was given in February while the law was notified in July this year. We are considering all angles before proceeding further,” an investigating officer said. Laxman Nimbargi, SP, said the guidelines fixed by the Supreme Courtunder the new law will be followed.