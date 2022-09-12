Belagavi | Villagers stop Naga sadhus on suspicion of being child lifters

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of a village near Gokak stopped a jeep carrying Naga sadhus, suspecting them to be child kidnappers. This led to an altercation, following which the sadhus asked them to be taken to the police station.

At the station, they informed the police that they were from Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh and were on their way to Rameshwaram for a pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, a similar rumour led to tension in Avarolli village near Saundatti.

A mentally ill person was caught wandering in the village, and upon someone’s suggestion, was taken to the police station by the villagers.

An inquiry revealed that he was undergoing treatment. Police then contacted his family members.

SP Sanjiv Patil has appealed to the public not to believe in such rumours. He has asked people to call the police helpline 112, advising them not take law into their hands.