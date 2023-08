August 14, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Belagavi

Some private airlines have agreed to start regular flights to Delhi and Pune from Belagavi, Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi has said.

IndiGo Airlines will commence daily flights on October 1 between Delhi and Belagavi.

Star Airlines will begin daily flight services on October 29 between Pune and Belagavi.

IndiGo Airlines has also agreed to start on October 31 three flights a week to Pune, the MP said in a release.

