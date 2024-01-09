ADVERTISEMENT

Belagavi to host wildlife photography exhibition from Friday

January 09, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A wildlife photography exhibition will be organised in Belagavi from January 12 to 14.

The sale proceedings will be donated to Rotary Club of Belgaum South.

Kulkarni, who retired as a general manager of Shriram Fertilisers and Chemicals, will exhibit over 60 photographs of various wild animals in the Varerkar Natya Mandir in Tilakwadi.

The pictures have been taken both in the wild and in protected areas.

Kulkarni was inspired by wildlife photographs captured by the former Minister late M.Y. Ghorpade.

He was trained under wildlife photographer Sudhir Shivaram. His hobby won him recognition at various levels, including a display at the South African Embassy.

He has served as guest faculty to NCC cadets and students of schools and colleges.

Chief Conservator of Forest Manjunath R. Chavan will inaugurate the exhibition. Deputy Conservator of Forest S.K. Kallolikar and president of Rotary Club of Belgaum South Vijay Daragashetti will be present.

