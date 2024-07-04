Belagavi to host music concert tomorrow

Kalavkaash Art Foundation will organise “Janeev Neneev”, a musical evening, in Belagavi on Saturday. The cultural performance will be held at the KLS IMER Auditorium in Adarsh Nagar, Hindwadi, at 6 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

This performance will include Abhang, Vachanas and Sufi poetry in Hindustani, Hindi, Marathi and Kannada.

Artists Shruthi Veena Vishwanath (Pune) and Bindhumalini (Bengaluru) will perform. They will be accompanied by Shruteendra Katgede from Mumbai on the tabla.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Shruthi Vishwanath is a music teacher and researcher. She has studied women saints from Maharashtra and published “Vithu Majha”, a Marathi album.

Ms. Bindhumalini is a national award-winning singer in the Hindi, Tamil, Kannada industry. She is known for her versatility.

More details can be had from Vaibhav on Ph: 9483796869 or Swati on Ph: 9900260243.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.