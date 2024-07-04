ADVERTISEMENT

Belagavi to host music concert tomorrow

Published - July 04, 2024 07:17 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Kalavkaash Art Foundation will organise “Janeev Neneev”, a musical evening, in Belagavi on Saturday. The cultural performance will be held at the KLS IMER Auditorium in Adarsh Nagar, Hindwadi, at 6 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

This performance will include Abhang, Vachanas and Sufi poetry in Hindustani, Hindi, Marathi and Kannada.

Artists Shruthi Veena Vishwanath (Pune) and Bindhumalini (Bengaluru) will perform. They will be accompanied by Shruteendra Katgede from Mumbai on the tabla.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Shruthi Vishwanath is a music teacher and researcher. She has studied women saints from Maharashtra and published “Vithu Majha”, a Marathi album.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ms. Bindhumalini is a national award-winning singer in the Hindi, Tamil, Kannada industry. She is known for her versatility.

More details can be had from Vaibhav on Ph: 9483796869 or Swati on Ph: 9900260243.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US