Belagavi the third best performing district in vaccine coverage

Belagavi

06 May 2021 20:22 IST

Belagavi is the third best performing district in vaccine coverage. “We have vaccinated the highest number of persons in Belagavi, after Bengaluru and Mysuru,” said officer in-charge of vaccination in the district I.R. Gadad.

The district has achieved around 39.81 per cent vaccination till now. Officials had set a target of 15.27 lakh persons aged over 45 for vaccination. Of them, 6.08 lakh have been vaccinated.

Covishield is the primary vaccine administered among the people. Officers received around six lakh doses of Covishield and around 20,000 doses of Covaxin. Of these, 1,170 doses of Covishield and around 740 doses of Covaxin are left in stock. The rest have been used for inoculation.

Among the groups that received the vaccines, frontline workers are covered the most. As much as 91.2% frontline workers have received vaccines.

However, the group of persons aged between 45 and 60 forms the least covered at 30.44%.

Among the distribution centres, taluk hospitals have been the most active. Taluk hospitals achieved 50% of their targets, community health centres 43% and primary health centres in villages 17%.

Dr. Gadad said that priority is to give the second dose to those who have taken their first doses six, seven or eight weeks ago. There are around 22,000 such persons, most of them senior citizens. They will be vaccinated on priority. The rest will get it in later weeks, he said.